Insider Buying: Arotech Co. (ARTX) Chairman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Chairman Jon B. Kutler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon B. Kutler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arotech alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Jon B. Kutler purchased 15,000 shares of Arotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Jon B. Kutler acquired 2,446 shares of Arotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $7,827.20.

On Monday, September 10th, Jon B. Kutler acquired 20,000 shares of Arotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.96. Arotech Co. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arotech Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arotech by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arotech in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Arotech by 800.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 88,503 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arotech in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arotech by 1,124.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 430,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Arotech Co. (ARTX) Chairman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-buying-arotech-co-artx-chairman-buys-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.