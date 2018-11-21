Insider Buying: Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Director Acquires 1,307 Shares of Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director David B. Woodside purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,976.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $182,863.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 226.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 191,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

