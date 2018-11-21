Insider Buying: Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) President Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GLAD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,872. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

