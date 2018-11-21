Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Director Buys 1,030 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $24,534.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at $24,534.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 1.17. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

