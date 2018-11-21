Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Buys 1,652 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,381.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 7,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

HY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-buying-hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-chairman-buys-1652-shares-of-stock.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.