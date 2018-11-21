Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Buys 1,652 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,381.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 7,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.17.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.
HY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
