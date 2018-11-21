Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

ASX LHB remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Get Lionhub Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Lionhub Group Ltd (LHB) Insider Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-buying-lionhub-group-ltd-lhb-insider-acquires-2500000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Lionhub Group

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lionhub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionhub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.