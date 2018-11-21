Insider Buying: Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Director Acquires 6,600 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $163,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,004.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,019. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. TheStreet lowered Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

