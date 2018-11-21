TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC) insider Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 52,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$657,372.45.

Kuldip Rai Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, November 12th, Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 97,500 shares of TWC Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,213,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 124,800 shares of TWC Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,528,800.00.

TWC opened at C$12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. TWC Enterprises Ltd has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$14.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: TWC Enterprises Ltd (TWC) Insider Purchases 52,801 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-buying-twc-enterprises-ltd-twc-insider-purchases-52801-shares-of-stock.html.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns and operates golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Golf Club Operations, and Rail and Port Operations. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.