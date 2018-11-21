Insider Buying: Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £132,500 ($173,134.72).

Shares of VIN stock opened at GBX 266.75 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Value and Income Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 244.47 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Value and Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

