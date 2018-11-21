Insider Selling: Antero Resources Corp (AR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AR stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 4,583,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,878. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

