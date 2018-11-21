Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,240,939,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-selling-broadcom-inc-avgo-insider-sells-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.