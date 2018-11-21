Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,240,939,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
