Insider Selling: Corvus Gold Inc (CORVF) CEO Sells 816,900 Shares of Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CORVF) CEO Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 816,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,233,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CORVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

