Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $394.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $281.77 and a 1 year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.71.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

