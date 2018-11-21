Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) CFO Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $309,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 5,700 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $205,941.00.

HMSY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,508. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HMS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in HMS by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,126 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 861,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

