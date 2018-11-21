Insider Selling: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) VP Sells 539 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $35,029.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMBF stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/insider-selling-umb-financial-corp-umbf-vp-sells-539-shares-of-stock.html.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.