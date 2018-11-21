Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP Sells 4,099 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Jay Ellison sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $225,772.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Jay Ellison sold 5,462 shares of United States Cellular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $286,481.90.

NYSE USM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,301. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.35.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

