Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) will report $17.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Insys Therapeutics reported sales of $31.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $83.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.25 million to $84.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insys Therapeutics.

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Insys Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,268. Insys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insys Therapeutics (INSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.