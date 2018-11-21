Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $81.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

