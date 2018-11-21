Intercontinental Exchange Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,602 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,439% compared to the average volume of 364 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,625 shares of company stock worth $16,971,970 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,835,000 after buying an additional 666,185 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/intercontinental-exchange-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.