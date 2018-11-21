Interface (TILE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 10469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a market cap of $970.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

