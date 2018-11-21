INTL Fcstone (INTL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of INTL opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. INTL Fcstone has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $830.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,664,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 373,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

