Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Receives $4.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intrepid Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $376,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,038.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 933,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,714. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 51.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 391,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,921. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $495.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.