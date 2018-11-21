Intuit (INTU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.06.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total transaction of $2,034,018.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

