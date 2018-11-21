Intuit (INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 62.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of INTU opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $21,166,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,273,455,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $810,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,712,000 after buying an additional 1,398,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after buying an additional 1,290,503 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.06.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

