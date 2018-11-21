Invacare (IVC) Shares Up 9.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.18. 1,322,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 447,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Specifically, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan bought 13,750 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,692.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 6,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $35,880.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,250 shares of company stock worth $184,485 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVC shares. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 152,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,961,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281,989 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,739,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

