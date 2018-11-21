Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,545 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 153.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

