Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

PWC opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.20.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

