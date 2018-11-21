Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,508.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $142,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 53.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9,236.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.90 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 33.39%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

