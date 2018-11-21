Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sabre (SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2018 – Sabre was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Sabre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre's Q3 results benefited from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. The company has a diversified clientele, which includes online and offline travel agencies, airlines as well as hotel companies. The diverse customer base apart from adding to the top line, lowers customer concentration risk. Moreover, collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. Sabre has a wide range of solutions for the travel marketplace as well as travel and hospitality suppliers. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers.”

11/15/2018 – Sabre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/31/2018 – Sabre had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Sabre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/16/2018 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2018 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SABR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

