Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.84. 270,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,333. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of C$46.24 and a 52-week high of C$68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Katherine Anne Rethy acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,752 shares of company stock worth $104,844.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

