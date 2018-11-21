Investors Buy Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $123.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CVS Health had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. CVS Health traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $78.55Specifically, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness After Insider Selling” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/investors-buy-shares-of-cvs-health-cvs-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.