Investors Buy Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $123.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CVS Health had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. CVS Health traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $78.55Specifically, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)
CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.