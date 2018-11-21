Investors Sell Shares of Dominion Energy (D) on Strength (D)

Traders sold shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $68.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.70 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dominion Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $74.66

D has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,357,000 after acquiring an additional 345,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,399,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 34,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

