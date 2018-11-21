InVitae Corp (NVTA) Insider Patty Dumond Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patty Dumond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Patty Dumond sold 290 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $4,834.30.

On Thursday, September 20th, Patty Dumond sold 645 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $10,694.10.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 4,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,558. The company has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 109.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InVitae to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,816,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,818 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,814,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,952 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 518,499 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 694.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 468,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

