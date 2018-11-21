InVitae (NVTA) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,189,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,052,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Specifically, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,432. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark began coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.84.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter worth about $2,414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter worth about $68,841,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 694.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 468,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 97.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

