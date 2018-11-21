Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed its industry over the past month. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. It recently announced a new preservation project with CyArk to document and preserve Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes. Notably, strategic acquisitions, in a bid to strengthen its global footprint, will drive top-line growth in the future. Further, transformation initiatives, including expansion of data-center business, and continued strong performance of its storage rental business also remain positive. Moreover, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 4%. However, the costs of such efforts weigh on its financials, especially as the company already has a highly leveraged balance sheet.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,006,000 after buying an additional 1,804,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 45.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after buying an additional 1,416,410 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,513,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,857,000 after buying an additional 775,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $25,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,893,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,710,000 after buying an additional 509,524 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

