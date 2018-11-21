iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,244 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

