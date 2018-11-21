iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 593,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,187,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 94,348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

