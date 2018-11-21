iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $108,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

