iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 159.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

