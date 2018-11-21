iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 401,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 615,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 207,595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,502,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 525,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 452,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ishares-msci-europe-financials-etf-eufn-shares-sold-by-main-management-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.