istar Inc (STAR) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of istar worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in istar by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other istar news, Director Dale Anne Reiss acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,967.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $45,196.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,487,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,841,671.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,203 shares of company stock worth $2,883,427. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $712.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

