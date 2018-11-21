Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $67,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 44.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 356.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $47,358,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 321,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/jackson-square-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.