Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Announces Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JEC opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,292,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 151,132 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 779,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 354.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

