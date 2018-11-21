Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

JEC stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

