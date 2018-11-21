Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 95.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

