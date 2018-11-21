Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,132,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTI opened at $240.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 296.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.80 and a twelve month high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-1-87-million-stake-in-the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti.html.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.