Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 29,978 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,087,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $406,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,299,000 after acquiring an additional 211,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann downgraded Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,840 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

