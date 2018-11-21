Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,222,308 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1,389.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222,308 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.63% of Godaddy worth $377,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 57.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $5,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,119 shares of company stock worth $22,393,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/janus-henderson-group-plc-buys-4222308-shares-of-godaddy-inc-gddy.html.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.