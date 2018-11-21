Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (TKA) a €24.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €27.40 ($31.86) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.22 ($29.32).

TKA stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.14 ($18.77). The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,937 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

