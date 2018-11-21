Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Apache Co. (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.35.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. Apache has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

